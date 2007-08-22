Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 25 janvier 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du nouvel an
Vous trouverez forcément votre bonheurCette semaine, Gog.com propose des soldes pour la nouvelle année 2025. Plus de 6300 jeux sont à prix cassés.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Mais on vous conseille d'aller sur le site, de fouiller, de cliquer dans tous les sens pour tomber sur quelques pépites supplémentaires...
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les meilleures ventes :
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Stardew Valley
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Fallout
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Fallout 2
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- LEGO® The Lord of the Rings™
- SPORE™ Collection
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
- Outcast - A New Beginning
- System Shock
- The Genesis Order
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Nobody Wants to Die
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- Manor Lords
- House Party
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- DLC X4: Timelines
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - A Dance of Masks
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- The Oregon Trail
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- The Planet Crafter
- Sins of a Solar Empire® - Ultimate Edition
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Trepang2 - Banger Edition
- DLC House Party - Detective Liz Katz in a Gritty Kitty Murder Mystery Expansion Pack
- Mafia Trilogy
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Theme Hospital
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Fallout
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Caesar 3
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- Populous™: The Beginning
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Theme Park
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Mad Max
- Sensible World of Soccer 96/97
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Knights of Honor
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Origins
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- DOOM + DOOM II
- DOOM 3
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- LEGO® The Lord of the Rings™
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Sins of a Solar Empire® - Ultimate Edition
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Stranglehold
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Oregon Trail
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Stardew Valley
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Blasphemous
- Kenshi
- UnderRail
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Noita
- Torchlight II
- The Genesis Order
- Chained Echoes
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- Manor Lords
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - A Dance of Masks
- Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - The Lord of Nothing
- Inscryption
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- RimWorld
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- The Oregon Trail
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory
- Anger Foot
- Returning To Mia
- Blasphemous 2
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- DLC RimWorld - Biotech
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- SteamWorld Heist II
- Blasphemous 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Trepang2
- Trepang2 - Banger Edition
- Roadwarden
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Distant Places
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- UBOAT
- Empires of the Undergrowth
