Publié le Samedi 6 septembre 2025 à 10:00:00
GOG, les soldes du week-end
Encore des offres intÃ©ressantesChaque semaine, GOG nous propose de nouvelles soldes aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. Comme chaque semaine, on vous propose une sélection des jeux en soldes sur la plateforme. Vous pouvez toujours cliquer sur les liens pour directement aller voir les offres sur le site.
Les jeux de rôle en soldes :
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty
- Cyberpunk 2077 : Édition Ultime
- The Witcher : Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 2 : Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Baldur's Gate 3 - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Vampire : The Masquerade - Bloodlines
- Vampire : The Masquerade - Redemption
- Fallout
- Fallout 4 : Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 3 : Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout : New Vgas Ultimate Edition
- Divinity : Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity : Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- CrossCode
- CrossCode : A New Home
- Deus Ex GOTY Edtion
- The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Dragon Age : Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Arcanum : Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Nox
- Being a DIK : season 2
- Dragon's Dogma : Dark Arisen
- Jade Empire : Spécial Edition
- Kingdom Come : Deliverance Royal Edition
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- The Outer Worlds : Spacer's Choice Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic 2 : Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic 3 : Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic 4 : Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic 5 : Bundle
- Dungeon Keeper Gold
- XCOM 2
- XCOM 2 : War of the Chosen
- X-Com : UFO Defense
- Star Trek : Bridge Commander
- Brutal Legend
- Sid Meier's Civilization III Complete
- Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum
- Railroad Tycoon 3
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Caesar 3
- Thronebreaker : The Witcher Tales
- Emperor : Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Homeworld : Remastered Collection
- Warhammer 40,000 : Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- The Settlers 4 : Gold Edition
- Heroes Chronicles : All Chapters
- Theme Hospital
- Frostpunk : Game of the Year Edition
- Into the Breach
- FTL : Advanced Edition
- Robin Hood : La Légende de Sherwood
- Star trek : Armada II
- OlliOlli
- OlliOlli Wolrd Rad Edition
- OlliOlli2 : Bienvenue à Olliwood
- Legend Bowl
- Cursed ti Golf
- Anstoss 1-3 Bundle
- Anstoss 2 Gold Edition
- RC Cars
- Links LS : 1998 Edition
- 3 Count Bout
- Zany Golf
- Jaleco Sports : Goal!
- Tennis Manager 25
- Tennis Manager 2024
- Tennis Manager 2023
- DLC Golf With Your Friends - Legends of Olympus Pack
- DLC Golf With Your Friends - Olympus Odyssey Course
- DLC Golf With Your Friends - Critical Hit Pack
- DLC Golf With Your Friends - Teams Mascot Hat Pack
- DLC Golf With Your Friends - Corrupted Forest Course
- DLC Golf With Your Friends - Fairytale Fables Pack
- DLC Golf With Your Friends - Peaceful Pines Course
- DLC Golf With Your Friends - Horrifying Headgear Pack
- WE ARE FOOTBALL 2024
- Hardball + Hardball 2
- Toasterball
- Wolrd Championship Boxing Manager Bundle
- Wolrd Championship Boxing Manager 2
- ACCÈS ANTICIPÉ GOAL! The Club Manager
- DLC Mutant Football League - Brainwashingtion Cadavers
- DLC Mutant Football League - Diami Krakens
- DLC Mutant Football League - New Yuck Threats
- DLC Mutant Football League - Sinsonasty Mangles
