Publié le Samedi 25 octobre 2025 à 10:30:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
En demi-teinteChaque semaine, GOG nous propose de nouvelles soldes aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. Comme chaque semaine, on vous propose une sélection des jeux en soldes sur la plateforme. Vous pouvez toujours cliquer sur les liens pour directement aller voir les offres sur le site.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Legend of Grimrock
- XIII
- King of Dragon Pass
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Tzar: The Burden of the Crown
- Flashback™
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Shadow Warrior 2
- UFO: Aftermath
- UFO: Aftershock
- Victor Vran
- Iron Storm
- Ion Fury
- Dead Cells
- Door Kickers
- Ruiner
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Death to Spies
- Star Wolves 3: Civil War
- Apotheon
- Celtic Kings: Rage of War
- Hostile Waters: Antaeus Rising
- Children of Morta
- The Feeble Files
- XIII - Remake
- Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Simon the Sorcerer 3D
- Faces of War
- Star Wolves 2
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Secret Agent
- Volgarr the Viking
- Capsized
- Moonstone: A Hard Days Knight
- Expendable
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
- Blades of Time - Limited Edition
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy
- HUNTDOWN
- Hand of Fate
- Escape Goat
- Dustforce DX
- Dangerous Dave Pack
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut
- Inscryption
- Blade Runner
- Outlast
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Succubus
- Blasphemous
- Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer Deluxe Edition
- Bloodshed
- Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
- The Invincible
- Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut
- Blasphemous 2
- Blasphemous 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Roadwarden
- CARRION
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer
- The Thaumaturge
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Complete Edition
- HROT
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- LEGO® Bricktales
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Graveyard Keeper
- Dorfromantik
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Anno 1602 A.D.
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Solaris Showdown
- Blacksmith Master
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Rise of Rasalhague
- Master of Magic
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Call to Arms
- Old World
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- The Alters
- The Alters: Deluxe Edition
- World of Goo 2
- Synergy
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - The Dragon's Gambit
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- DLC Imperator: Rome - Centurion Bundle
- Imperator: Rome
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Songs of Conquest
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- King's Bounty II - Duke's Edition
- Chained Echoes
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Gloomhaven
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - A Dance of Masks
- Terraformers
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Age of Wonders 4
- Songs of Conquest - Vanir
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- The Wheel of Time
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- System Shock
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
- Shadow Man Remastered
- PowerSlave Exhumed
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Killing Time: Resurrected
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- The Thing: Remastered
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- Rosewater
- Loco Motive
- Mini Settlers
- Jusant
- Blasphemous 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- The Slormancer
- Travellers Rest
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- No Man's Sky
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Far Cry®
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Saints Row 2
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- Manor Lords
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Against the Storm
- The Planet Crafter
- Medieval Dynasty
- Drova - Forsaken Kin
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Sovereign Syndicate
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- DOOM (2016)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- DOOM + DOOM II
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- DOOM 3
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Standard Edition
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
- Riven
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
