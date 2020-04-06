Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Publié le Samedi 11 avril 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Une tonne de bons jeux !

En ce long week-end de Pâques, à défaut d'oeufs, nous vous proposons de vous occuper avec quelques jeux cultes, quelques bons vieux jeux, des Good Old Games, des Gog, quoi...

Comme chaque week-end, Gog.com vous propose une sélection de titres à prix réduits. Comme chaque semaine, nous nous en faisons l'écho et vous mettons en gras notre propre sélection, totalement subjective.

Voici donc les jeux en soldes ce week-end...

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Beat Cop
  • Pilot Brothers
  • Pilot Brothers 2
  • Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
  • Virginia
  • Westerado: Double Barreled
  • Detective Gallo
  • Telling Lies
  • Orwell
  • Orwell Deluxe Edition
  • Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
  • Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Season 2 Deluxe
  • Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Seasons Complete
  • Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Original Soundtrack
  • Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle est à 1,79 €
  • Runaway 3: A Twist of Fate est à 1,79 €
  • Runaway: A Road Adventure est à 1,79 €
  • Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
  • Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
  • Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered
  • The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
  • Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora
  • Nancy Drew: Curse of Blackmoor Manor
  • The Occupation
  • Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin
  • Post Mortem
  • Still Life
  • Still Life 2
  • Syberia 2 est à 1,79 €
  • Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
  • Last Express, The
  • Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
  • Une Poupée Pleine Aux As
  • Moebius: Empire Rising
  • Night Call
  • Night Call Deluxe Edition
  • Night Call Soundtrack
  • The Samaritan Paradox
  • Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
  • The Darkside Detective
  • Gone Home
  • Tacoma
  • The Council
  • Lamplight City
  • Lamplight City Original Soundtrack
  • Unforeseen Incidents
  • Unforeseen Incidents Artbook
  • Unforeseen Incidents Original Soundtrack
  • Full Throttle Remastered est à 3,79 €
  • Grim Fandango Remastered est à 3,49 €
  • Syberia est à 1,79 €
Les classiques intemporels :
  • Caesar 3 est à 3,49 €
  • King's Quest 4+5+6
  • Botanicula
  • CHUCHEL
  • CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
  • Samorost 2
  • Samorost 3
  • Machinarium Collector's Edition
  • Pilgrims
  • Samorost 3 Cosmic Edition
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,69 €
  • Cannon Fodder
  • Cannon Fodder 2
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
  • The Legend of Kyrandia (Book One)
  • The Legend of Kyrandia: Hand of Fate (Book Two)
  • The Legend of Kyrandia: Malcolm's Revenge (Book Three)
  • Theme Hospital
  • Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
  • Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
  • Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
  • Stronghold HD
  • Descent
  • Descent 2
  • Descent 3 + Mercenary
  • Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
  • Earthworm Jim 3D
  • Prehistorik 1+2
  • Titus The Fox: To Marrakech and Back
  • Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
  • Slime Rancher
  • Warlords I + II
  • Warlords III: Darklords Rising
  • Master of Magic
  • Jagged Alliance 2
  • Worms 2
  • WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
  • Worms W.M.D
  • Worms: Armageddon
  • Worms World Party Remastered
  • Knights and Merchants: The Peasants Rebellion
  • Mortal Kombat 4
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
  • Soldier of Fortune: Payback
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier est à 3,39 €
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
  • The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
  • Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
  • Tropico 3 Gold Edition
  • Tropico Reloaded
  • Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The
  • Quake: The Offering
  • Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle est à 11,49 €
  • Warcraft II Battle.net Edition est à 7,69 €
  • Warcraft: Orcs and Humans est à 4,59 €
  • Earthworm Jim 1+2: The Whole Can 'O Worms est à 4,49 €
  • Worms United est à 1,39 €
  • Prince of Persia est à 3,39 €
  • Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes est à 3,39 €
  • Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 3,39 €
  • Fallout 2 est à 4,49 €
  • Fallout Tactics est à 4,49 €
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • Barrow Hill: Curse of the Ancient Circle
  • Barrow Hill: The Dark Path
  • NecroVision
  • NecroVisioN: Lost Company
  • Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
  • Through the Woods
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
  • Shivers
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption est à 2,69 €
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Personal Nightmare
  • Waxworks
  • Apsulov: End of Gods
  • Apsulov: End of Gods - Soundtrack+Art book
  • Shattered Haven
  • >observer_
  • Layers of Fear
  • Layers of Fear: Inheritance
  • Blood 2: The Blood Group
  • Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice est à 1,89 €
  • Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
  • The Count Lucanor
  • Nightmare ReaperEN DEV
  • Blair Witch
  • Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
  • Realms of the Haunting
  • Bulb Boy
  • Bulb Boy Soundtrack Remastered
  • SKYHILL
  • Remothered: Tormented Fathers
  • The Coma: Recut
  • The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition
  • The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Stories Untold
  • DreadOut
  • DreadOut Soundtrack & Manga DLC
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
  • Clive Barker's Undying
  • The Church in the Darkness™
  • Vampyr est à 14,99 €
  • Vampyr - The Hunters Heirlooms DLC
  • Silver Chains
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
  • Conarium
  • Conarium OST
  • Dark Fall 3: Lost Souls
  • Scanner Sombre
  • DISTRAINT 2
  • DISTRAINT 2 - OST
  • Fran Bow
  • Little Misfortune
  • Little Misfortune Fancy Edition
  • Little Misfortune Official Artbook
  • Little Misfortune Original Soundtrack
  • Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition
  • Harvester
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories Artbook
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories OST
  • Dracula Trilogy
  • Dracula 4+5
  • The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
  • The Last Door: Collector's Edition
  • The Last Door: Season 2 Collector's Edition
  • The Legacy: Realm of Terror
  • Subterrain
  • Sally Face
  • Outlast
  • Outlast 2
  • Outlast: Whistleblower
  • VisageEN DEV
  • Downfall: Redux
  • Lorelai
  • The Cat Lady
  • Fear Equation
  • Zafehouse: Diaries
  • Lucius
  • Zombie Shooter
  • Zombie Shooter 2
  • Devil Daggers
  • Ghost Master
  • Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • CAYNE: DELUXE CONTENT
  • STASIS
  • STASIS: Deluxe Edition
  • STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • D: The Game
  • Gorky 17
  • The 11th Hour
  • DARQ
  • F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn est à 3,39 €
  • F.E.A.R. Platinum est à 2,29 €
  • The Suffering
  • The Suffering: Ties That Bind
  • Sanitarium est à 4,49 €
  • Phantasmagoria
  • Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
  • The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
  • The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest OST
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Artbook
  • Official Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Soundtrack
  • Dead Space™ est à 5 €
  • DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
  • Oxenfree
  • Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
Les jeux en soldes pour le week-end :
  • BioShock Infinite Complete Edition est à 13,79 €
  • BioShock™ 2 Remastered est à 6,59 €
  • BioShock™ Remastered est à 6,59 €
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Blood 2: The Blood Group
  • An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
  • Dishonored - Definitive Edition est à 7 €
  • Dishonored: Complete Collection
  • Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
  • Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The est à 4,50 €
  • Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, The est à 5,99 €
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition est à 5,99 €
  • Quake II: Quad Damage
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order est à 5,99 €
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood est à 5,99 €
  • Wolfenstein: The Two Pack est à 8,99 €
  • Shadow Warrior (2013)
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
  • Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
  • LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
  • STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
  • Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
  • STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • Hitman 3: Contracts
  • Hitman: Absolution
  • Hitman: Blood Money
  • Blood: Fresh Supply
  • Postal 2: Paradise Lost
  • Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
  • Dying Light - Harran Inmate Bundle
  • Dying Light: Gun Psycho Bundle
  • Dying Light: Harran Ranger Bundle
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition est à 14,99 €
  • Dying Light: Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
  • Dying Light: Volatile Hunter Bundle
  • Dying Light: White Death Bundle
  • Gone Home
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
  • Red Faction: Armageddon
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Soundtrack
  • Red Faction: Armageddon Path to War
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
  • Mafia II: Director’s Cut
  • DOOM II + Final DOOM est à 4,49 €
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition est à 5,99 €
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™ est à 3,19 €
  • STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic est à 3,19 €
  • Dead Space™ est à 5 €
  • Mirror's Edge™ est à 4,59 €
  • Unreal Gold
  • Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut est à 3,39 €
  • Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™

 

 
