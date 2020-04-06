Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 11 avril 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Une tonne de bons jeux !En ce long week-end de Pâques, à défaut d'oeufs, nous vous proposons de vous occuper avec quelques jeux cultes, quelques bons vieux jeux, des Good Old Games, des Gog, quoi...
Comme chaque week-end, Gog.com vous propose une sélection de titres à prix réduits. Comme chaque semaine, nous nous en faisons l'écho et vous mettons en gras notre propre sélection, totalement subjective.
Voici donc les jeux en soldes ce week-end...
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Beat Cop
- Pilot Brothers
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- Virginia
- Westerado: Double Barreled
- Detective Gallo
- Telling Lies
- Orwell
- Orwell Deluxe Edition
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Season 2 Deluxe
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Seasons Complete
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Original Soundtrack
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle est à 1,79 €
- Runaway 3: A Twist of Fate est à 1,79 €
- Runaway: A Road Adventure est à 1,79 €
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora
- Nancy Drew: Curse of Blackmoor Manor
- The Occupation
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Post Mortem
- Still Life
- Still Life 2
- Syberia 2 est à 1,79 €
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Last Express, The
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- Une Poupée Pleine Aux As
- Moebius: Empire Rising
- Night Call
- Night Call Deluxe Edition
- Night Call Soundtrack
- The Samaritan Paradox
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- The Darkside Detective
- Gone Home
- Tacoma
- The Council
- Lamplight City
- Lamplight City Original Soundtrack
- Unforeseen Incidents
- Unforeseen Incidents Artbook
- Unforeseen Incidents Original Soundtrack
- Full Throttle Remastered est à 3,79 €
- Grim Fandango Remastered est à 3,49 €
- Syberia est à 1,79 €
- Caesar 3 est à 3,49 €
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- Botanicula
- CHUCHEL
- CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
- Samorost 2
- Samorost 3
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- Pilgrims
- Samorost 3 Cosmic Edition
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,69 €
- Cannon Fodder
- Cannon Fodder 2
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- The Legend of Kyrandia (Book One)
- The Legend of Kyrandia: Hand of Fate (Book Two)
- The Legend of Kyrandia: Malcolm's Revenge (Book Three)
- Theme Hospital
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Stronghold HD
- Descent
- Descent 2
- Descent 3 + Mercenary
- Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
- Earthworm Jim 3D
- Prehistorik 1+2
- Titus The Fox: To Marrakech and Back
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Slime Rancher
- Warlords I + II
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Master of Magic
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Worms 2
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Worms W.M.D
- Worms: Armageddon
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Knights and Merchants: The Peasants Rebellion
- Mortal Kombat 4
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Soldier of Fortune: Payback
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier est à 3,39 €
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
- Tropico 3 Gold Edition
- Tropico Reloaded
- Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The
- Quake: The Offering
- Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
- Warcraft I & II Bundle est à 11,49 €
- Warcraft II Battle.net Edition est à 7,69 €
- Warcraft: Orcs and Humans est à 4,59 €
- Earthworm Jim 1+2: The Whole Can 'O Worms est à 4,49 €
- Worms United est à 1,39 €
- Prince of Persia est à 3,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes est à 3,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 3,39 €
- Fallout 2 est à 4,49 €
- Fallout Tactics est à 4,49 €
- Barrow Hill: Curse of the Ancient Circle
- Barrow Hill: The Dark Path
- NecroVision
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- Through the Woods
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- Shivers
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption est à 2,69 €
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Personal Nightmare
- Waxworks
- Apsulov: End of Gods
- Apsulov: End of Gods - Soundtrack+Art book
- Shattered Haven
- >observer_
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice est à 1,89 €
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
- The Count Lucanor
- Nightmare ReaperEN DEV
- Blair Witch
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Realms of the Haunting
- Bulb Boy
- Bulb Boy Soundtrack Remastered
- SKYHILL
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- The Coma: Recut
- The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition
- The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Stories Untold
- DreadOut
- DreadOut Soundtrack & Manga DLC
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
- Clive Barker's Undying
- The Church in the Darkness™
- Vampyr est à 14,99 €
- Vampyr - The Hunters Heirlooms DLC
- Silver Chains
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
- Conarium
- Conarium OST
- Dark Fall 3: Lost Souls
- Scanner Sombre
- DISTRAINT 2
- DISTRAINT 2 - OST
- Fran Bow
- Little Misfortune
- Little Misfortune Fancy Edition
- Little Misfortune Official Artbook
- Little Misfortune Original Soundtrack
- Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition
- Harvester
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories Artbook
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories OST
- Dracula Trilogy
- Dracula 4+5
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- The Last Door: Season 2 Collector's Edition
- The Legacy: Realm of Terror
- Subterrain
- Sally Face
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- VisageEN DEV
- Downfall: Redux
- Lorelai
- The Cat Lady
- Fear Equation
- Zafehouse: Diaries
- Lucius
- Zombie Shooter
- Zombie Shooter 2
- Devil Daggers
- Ghost Master
- Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- CAYNE: DELUXE CONTENT
- STASIS
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- D: The Game
- Gorky 17
- The 11th Hour
- DARQ
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn est à 3,39 €
- F.E.A.R. Platinum est à 2,29 €
- The Suffering
- The Suffering: Ties That Bind
- Sanitarium est à 4,49 €
- Phantasmagoria
- Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest OST
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Artbook
- Official Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Soundtrack
- Dead Space™ est à 5 €
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
- Oxenfree
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition est à 13,79 €
- BioShock™ 2 Remastered est à 6,59 €
- BioShock™ Remastered est à 6,59 €
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition est à 7 €
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
- Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The est à 4,50 €
- Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, The est à 5,99 €
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition est à 5,99 €
- Quake II: Quad Damage
- Wolfenstein: The New Order est à 5,99 €
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood est à 5,99 €
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack est à 8,99 €
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
- STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
- SPORE™ Collection
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Postal 2: Paradise Lost
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Dying Light - Harran Inmate Bundle
- Dying Light: Gun Psycho Bundle
- Dying Light: Harran Ranger Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition est à 14,99 €
- Dying Light: Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
- Dying Light: Volatile Hunter Bundle
- Dying Light: White Death Bundle
- Gone Home
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Red Faction: Armageddon
- Red Faction Guerrilla Soundtrack
- Red Faction: Armageddon Path to War
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- Mafia II: Director’s Cut
- DOOM II + Final DOOM est à 4,49 €
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition est à 5,99 €
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™ est à 3,19 €
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic est à 3,19 €
- Dead Space™ est à 5 €
- Mirror's Edge™ est à 4,59 €
- Unreal Gold
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut est à 3,39 €
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
