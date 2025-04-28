Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 10 mai 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Bonne, mais petite semaineChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux de construction sont en soldes :
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Theme Hospital
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Timberborn
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition
- Theme Park
- Frostpunk
- Populous™: The Beginning
- Frostpunk 2
- Kerbal Space Program
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Xenonauts 2
- IXION
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Dungeons 4 - Deluxe Edition
- Core Keeper
- Reus 2
- Dungeons 4
- Terraformers
- Dorfromantik
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Syberia
- Firewatch
- Syberia II
- Broken Sword 2: Remastered (2010)
- Alan Wake
- Broken Sword 3: The Sleeping Dragon (2003)
- Broken Sword 4: The Angel of Death (2006)
- HuniePop
- SOMA
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Still Life
- Broken Sword 5 - the Serpent's Curse
- Her Story
- Graveyard Keeper
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Still Life 2
- Post Mortem
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Sinking Island
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Curse: The Eye of Isis
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Obduction ®
- Pathologic 2
- The Mystery of the Druids
- Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures
- The Witness
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- In Cold Blood (2000)
- Treasure of Nadia
- Necronomicon: The Dawning of Darkness
- Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- AER – Memories of Old
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Return to Mysterious Island 2
- Silence
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Absolution
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- Thief™ Gold
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Travellers Rest
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- The Evil Within 2
- FlatOut 2
- Banquet for Fools
- In Sound Mind - Deluxe Edition
- INDIKA
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Complete Edition
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
- King of Dragon Pass
- Little Nightmares II
- Little Nightmares
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Songs of Silence
- Svarog's Dream
- Eldest Souls
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Intravenous 2
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- Three Minutes To Eight
- POSTAL: Brain Damaged
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Unavowed
- Starbound
- Thimbleweed Park
- Loco Motive
- The Last Faith
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Demon Sword: Incubus
- Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga
- Children of Morta: Complete Edition
- Röki
- Lamentum Digital Deluxe
- Shogun Showdown
- DLC Seed of the Dead: Charm Song
- Golden Idol Mysteries : Game + DLC Bundle
- The Case of the Golden Idol: Complete Edition
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Lamentum
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Moto Racer
- NEO Scavenger
- Moto Racer 2
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Death to Spies
- Hocus Pocus
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
- Galador - The Prince and the Coward
- Return to Monkey Island
- Tormented Souls
- Re-Volt
- Wacky Wheels
- D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- Street Racing Syndicate
- Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
- Succubus
- War for the Overworld
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Chicago 1930: The Prohibition
- DLC War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
- Lilly Looking Through
- Ceville
- For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
- Jack Keane 2: The Fire Within
- Dangerous Dave Pack
- Litil Divil
- Multiwinia
- The Ball
- Super Hexagon
- SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL
- Ittle Dew
- THE LAST BLADE
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- BLACKHOLE
- SAMURAI SHODOWN II
- Sengoku
- El Matador
- My Brother Rabbit
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2
- Astérix & Obélix XXL : Romastered
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- DLC Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 - Legionary Outfit
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 - The Crystal Menhir
- DLC Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 - Viking Outfit
- Asterix & Obelix XXL Collection
- Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia
- Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!
- Baldr Sky
- CARRION
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Distant Worlds 2
- DLC Distant Worlds 2: Return of the Shakturi
- Empire of the Ants
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition
- EVERSPACE™
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Titans
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Into the Breach
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Quasimorph
- Shadow Empire
- Starcom: Nexus
- Stargate: Timekeepers
- Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
- The Invincible
- The Talos Principle 2
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- X4: Discovery Pack (X4: Foundations + X4: Timelines)
- DLC X4: Timelines
- POSTAL 2
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- XIII
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Severed Steel
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- Serious Sam 4
- Enter the Gungeon
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Trepang2 - Deluxe Edition
- Call of Juarez Bundle
- Forgive Me Father
- XIII - Remake
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- DLC Ion Fury + Aftershock
- DLC Ion Fury: Aftershock
- Trepang2
- HROT
- WRATH: Aeon of Ruin
- Ion Fury
- Turbo Overkill
- Trepang2 - Banger Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Torchlight II
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- The Thaumaturge
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Noita
- The Last Spell
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- DLC DREDGE - The Iron Rig
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- Sovereign Syndicate
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Doom of Icewind Dale
- DLC DREDGE - The Pale Reach
- The Technomancer
- Bound By Flame
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Forges of Corruption
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Forges of Corruption Edition
- Evil West
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Call of Cthulhu®
- The Surge - Augmented Edition
- Vampyr
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- GreedFall – Gold Edition
- My Time At Portia
- Silverfall: Complete
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
- BLACKTAIL
- Othercide
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
- Runaway: A Road Adventure
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- GreedFall
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
